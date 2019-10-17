Remembering Rep. Elijah Cummings

Atlanta Congressman John Lewis says of fellow U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, "he gave all he had." Cummings, who represented the 7th congressional district of Maryland for more than 20 years, died overnight. He was 68.

In a statement, Lewis said of Cummings, "He dedicated his entire life to serving the public good. When this nation needed him most, he became a moral voice “crying in the wilderness,” and his words and actions called a reluctant nation to conscience. Lewis also saying that Cummings was an ardent and beloved advocate for the people of his district. "Even during a time of turmoil when mourners spilled into the streets during the tragic death of Freddie Gray, Rep. Cummings dove into the sea of humanity, joined the people of his district, and became a calming force at a turbulent time", Lewis added.

Cummngs was a key figure in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump. He was the chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Recent Atlanta transplant, Baltimore native Dr. Jamal Bryant, called it a "dizzying day for Maryland and a dark day for America." Bryant, Senior Pastor of Atlanta's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, remembers Cummings as a mentor and a second father. Bryant, who was an 18-year pastor in Baltimore said in a statement, "I will forever cherish the memory and honor the legacy of my mentor, role model, hero and friend - Representative Elijah Cummings. My prayers, love and condolences are with his devoted wife, his family and the countless people touched by his incredible life."