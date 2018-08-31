Rev Jasper Williams Jr: I Will Speak A Good Word About Aretha

Atlanta minister to deliver eulogy at funeral of the Queen of Soul

Thousands have been saying their goodbyes to Aretha Franklin.

The songstress, affectionately known as the "Queen of Soul", died on August 16, 2018, after battling pancreatic cancer.

When the eulogy is delivered during Franklin's funeral today, it'll be an Atlanta minister bringing the message.

Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., is the Pastor Emeritus of Salem Bible Church in Atlanta.

Williams sat down with V103's Maria Boynton to talk about the woman who he says he knew before they actually knew each other.

 

