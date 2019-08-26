Reward Grows as Search Continues for AUC Shooter

Atlanta City Council member Cleta Winslow is contributing $3,000 to the reward money already being offered in the search for the suspect in the Atlanta University Center shooting last week. This brings the total to $5,000.00. The reward is being offered by Crimestoppers.

(Photo Credit: Office of Atlanta City Council Member Cleta Winslow)

Winslow, who attended Clark Atlanta University, says "somebody out there knows who this person is." Atlanta police believe a man captured on campus video is who they're looking for. He's described as black, wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants, a tan hat, and gray sneakers. Two CAU and 2 Spelman students were wounded in the shooting. They are all recovering from their injuries.

University officials say more officers have been added providing security 24 hours a day.