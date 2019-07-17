Savage Family Attorney: Kelly "Enablers" Should Be Very Concerned About Exposure

Gerald Griggs says we have to believe the voices of survivors

July 17, 2019
Maria Boynton
Joycelyn Savage's family in Atlanta GA has been pleading with her to leave R. Kelly and come home.

(Photo Credit: The Savage Family)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Music News
News

Atttorney Gerald Griggs believes the federal government has a strong case against R&B singer R. Kelly. On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Kelly, considering Kelly "to be a flight risk". The musician was arrested last Friday, after being hit with 13 federal charges, obstruction of justice and child pornography among them.

The Savage Family interrupted a news conference that was being held by a rep for R Kelly last Friday in midtown Atlanta
(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

It was also on Friday that the family of Kelly girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, representated by Griggs, rushed into a news conference that was being held by a Kelly representative in midtown Atlanta. Tim Savage maintained "I just want to see my daughter." Savage yelled at Darrell Johnson, "Where's my daughter?" Johnson, describing himself as a crisis manager, told the media that he has no idea where Savage is located.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges against him. The Savage family has released a statement saying the denied of bond for Kelly "offers a glimmer of hope."

Click below to listen to Maria Boynton's interview with Attorney Gerald Griggs

Tags: 
R Kelly
Sex abuse
gerald griggs

