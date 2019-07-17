Savage Family Attorney: Kelly "Enablers" Should Be Very Concerned About Exposure

Atttorney Gerald Griggs believes the federal government has a strong case against R&B singer R. Kelly. On Tuesday, a judge denied bond for Kelly, considering Kelly "to be a flight risk". The musician was arrested last Friday, after being hit with 13 federal charges, obstruction of justice and child pornography among them.

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

It was also on Friday that the family of Kelly girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, representated by Griggs, rushed into a news conference that was being held by a Kelly representative in midtown Atlanta. Tim Savage maintained "I just want to see my daughter." Savage yelled at Darrell Johnson, "Where's my daughter?" Johnson, describing himself as a crisis manager, told the media that he has no idea where Savage is located.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges against him. The Savage family has released a statement saying the denied of bond for Kelly "offers a glimmer of hope."

Click below to listen to Maria Boynton's interview with Attorney Gerald Griggs