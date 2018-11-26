Kim Porter Remembered as a Loving Mother, Friend, and Protector

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proclaims December 15 as "Kim Porter Day" in Atlanta

November 26, 2018
Maria Boynton
Kim Porter was laid to rest in her hometown of Columbus, GA on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

(Photo Credit: Maria Boynton/Entercom Atlanta)

Kim Porter, the former model and actress, was laid to rest in a gold casket placed inside a temporary crypt. She lies next to her mother Sarah, who died 4 years ago.

The younger Porter's funeral was held at Cascade Hills Church, which, with its theater-styled atmosphere, was filled to capacity.

Porter was known too, as the longtime, on-again/off-again partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs. He was the father of 3 of Porter's 4 children.

She was found dead on November 15th in her Los Angeles-area home. The cause of death has not been released.

Click here for more on this story.

Maria Boynton

