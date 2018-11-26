Kim Porter Remembered as a Loving Mother, Friend, and Protector

Kim Porter, the former model and actress, was laid to rest in a gold casket placed inside a temporary crypt. She lies next to her mother Sarah, who died 4 years ago.

The younger Porter's funeral was held at Cascade Hills Church, which, with its theater-styled atmosphere, was filled to capacity.

Porter was known too, as the longtime, on-again/off-again partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs. He was the father of 3 of Porter's 4 children.

She was found dead on November 15th in her Los Angeles-area home. The cause of death has not been released.

Click here for more on this story.