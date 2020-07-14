Services Planned for 8 Year Old Secoriea Turner

Public Viewing Tuesday

July 14, 2020
Maria Boynton
Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta on July 4, 2020

(Photo Credit: Family)

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, July 14 in Atlanta for 8 year old Secoriea Turner.  Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday, July 15 for the 8 year old shot and killed on July 4th.

The viewing, according to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, will be from 9:00 am through 6:00 pm.  The Celebration of Life Service, according to the online obituary, will be at 11:00 am at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Police say that Turner was riding in a car with her mother and a friend when the girl was shot and killed. It happened near the burned-out Wendy’s fast food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally wounded by police last month.

Earlier Monday Turner’s family spoke during a virtual news conference. They called on the community to share what it knows about the death of the girl.

A group of armed men reportedly got into a confrontation with the driver of the car Turner was in and fired into the vehicle.

A photo of a second person of interest has been released by police. An earlier video showed another man who police also called a person of interest in the case, carrying an AR-15 rifle.

The reward is now at $50,000. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

Tyler Perry, the Atlanta-based media mogul, is paying for the funeral.

