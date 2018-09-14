AAA: Do’s and Don’ts of Driving in Wet, Severe Weather

As residents flee the Carolinas because of Hurricane Florence, Metro Atlanta residents are breathing a bit easier. The expected weather impacts here have diminished to a slight chance of storms Sunday night. Wind gusts are forecast to reach only 15 miles-an-hour. AAA Atlanta is providing wet driving safety tips before remnants of Hurricane Florence are felt here.

AAA Spokesman Garrett Townsend talked with V103's Maria Boynton about driving in wet weather conditions.

