Former Music Executive Details Struggling With Suicide of Father and Her Own "Very Dark Day"

Shanti Das appeared to have it all. She was a music industry executive accustomed to meetings with celebrities and endless red carpets.

But, what many didn't know was that Shanti was struggling with issues far deeper that singer/muscian contracts. Her father had committed suicide.

Her best friend also took her own life, and then Shanti had, what she describes as, "a very dark day".

Das sat down with V103's Maria Boynton and shared her story, including how she became a staunch advocate of mental health leading her to found the Silence The Shame Movement.

Click below to listen to the interview.