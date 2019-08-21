Shooting at Clark Atlanta University Block Party

Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that injured four people on the campus of Clark Atlanta University. It happened around 10:30 last night during a block party celebrating the end of freshman orientation.

According to APD Captain William Ricker, "it appears there were two separate groups and these people were caught in the crossfire." There was a confrontation, which

witnesses say, triggered the gunfire.

The victims, according to reports, were all women ages 17 to 19. One girl was apparently shot in the leg, another in the chest. Two other girls were grazed by bullets. They were taken to an Atlanta hospital and were said to have been "alert".

The shooting occurred on the steps of a library that is used by students at CAU, Morehouse College, and Spelman College.

Classes were scheduled to start today at Clark Atlanta University.

