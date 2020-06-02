6 ATL Cops Charged in Protest Arrests

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has announced criminal charges against 6 Atlanta police officers following the arrests of 2 college students Saturday night. Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young said they’d gone out for food and became stuck in traffic. The officers were patrolling during curfew around Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard at the time.

Two officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, were fired immediately after the Saturday night incident was seen in viral video and on police bodycam. Streeter and Gardner were accused of using excessive force when they tased and forcibly removed Pilgrim and Young from a vehicle. Pilgrim and Young were released and cleared of all charges.

Tuesday afternoon DA Howard also named the 4 other officers:

Lonnie Hood, is charged with aggravated assault for using a taser on Young, and aggravated assault and simple battery on Pilgrim when she was also tased.

Willie Sauls is charged with aggravated assault for using a taser on Pilgrim, and criminal damage to property.

Armond Jones is charged with aggravated battery of Young, for forcefully throwing him onto a paved street, and for pointing a gun at Young.

Roland Claud is charged with criminal damage to property.

The property mentioned is the vehicle that Pilgrim and Young were in.

The officers have until Friday to turn themselves in. A $10,000 signature bond has been set for each of them.