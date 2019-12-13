Ebenezer Hosts Holiday Concert

Spelman professor leads vocalists and musicians

December 13, 2019
Maria Boynton
The Trey Clegg Singers and members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday, Dec 14 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta

(Photo Credit: The Trey Clegg Singers)

Trey Clegg is known internationally as a concert organist, conductor, and music faculty member at Spelman College. On Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Trey Clegg Singers will perform their 4th Annual Festival Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA.

It will also include 30 members of the 80 musicians in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Jazz legend Myrna Clayton, Metropolitan Opera Soprano Wanda Yank Temko, and members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will be among the featured guests artists.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thetreycleggsingers.org
 

