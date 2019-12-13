Ebenezer Hosts Holiday Concert

Trey Clegg is known internationally as a concert organist, conductor, and music faculty member at Spelman College. On Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Trey Clegg Singers will perform their 4th Annual Festival Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA.

Trey Clegg: All of My Music Teachers were African American

It will also include 30 members of the 80 musicians in the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Jazz legend Myrna Clayton, Metropolitan Opera Soprano Wanda Yank Temko, and members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will be among the featured guests artists.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thetreycleggsingers.org,

