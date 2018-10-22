Suspect in Gwinnett Officer Death is Found by Police

Family and friends of 30 year old Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney will gather tonight for a vigil in remembrance of him.

It will be held at Gwinnett Church, located on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugarhill, GA.

Click here for obituary and funeral details for Officer Antwan Toney.

Toney, was shot and killed Saturday, while investigating a suspicious vehicle in Snellville. Police say the suspects fled in the vehicle, but one man was later captured. After a 2-day manhunt, they also found the man believed to

have shot the gun that killed Officer Toney. Reports indicate that 18 year old Tafahree Maynard was found this morning about a mile from where Officer Toney was shot and killed. Police say Maynard was shot and killed by

SWAT when he refused to obey commands. They go on to say that a taser was initially used on Maynard, but they shot after determining that he was armed with a blade from a mower.

19 year old Isaiah Pretlow, Maynard's apparent accomplice, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting of Toney, and is charged with aggravated assault.