SWAT Standoff Man Versus APD

A man, who police say called 911 to report shots being fired, started shooting at them when they arrived to the address, is being identified as DeShaun Shepard. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in northwest Atlanta. Police say Shepard was firing shots from a window at the home located in the 1400 block of Kennesaw Drive. Reports indicated that Shepard had been distraught over a relationship and that he had a history of mental illness. Some homes in the area were evacuated out of precaution. Police say they fired tear gas into the home around 8:15 a.m. and Shepard exited the home, but refused to surrender. At some point, he was hit, and police reported that he had died. Shepard's family says that police did not have to kill him. They say that DeShaun was having a mental break when he called police to the home.