Tharon Johnson: Democrats Have To Fire Up The Base

Not only would history be made in Georgia, but the entire country. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor, she'd be the first black female to lead any state.

But, according to democratic strategist Tharon Johnson, "we win if we can continue to raise the amount of resources from national and local donors to have enough money to get her message out and also to respond to the attacks that are going to come her way. So, Johnson says they have to fire up the base and make sure they turn out to vote.

