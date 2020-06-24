Ahmaud Arbery Accused Killers Indicted

Young black man was 'hunted' and killed

June 24, 2020
Maria Boynton
Travis McMichael (l), Gregory Michael (m), and William "Roddie" Bryant are charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, GA on February 23, 2020.

(Photo Credit: Glynn County Sheriff's Department)

Categories: 
Civil Rights
Crime
Local
National
News

Three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery have been indicted.

According to prosecutor Joyette Holmes, A Glynn County grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan on charges that include malice murder and felony murder.

They are accused of chasing after Arbery on a Sunday afternoon in February.  They eventually caught up with him. Video of the confrontation shows Travis McMichael firing the gun that claimed the life of Arbery.

Holmes announced the 9-count indictment Wednesday.

The charges against the three also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Ahmaud Arbery Prosecutor says it's time to act

The 25 year old Arbery was out jogging when he was chased, shot, and killed. His accused killers said they thought Arbery was a suspected burglar. 

 

Tags: 
Ahmaud Arbery

Recent Podcast Audio
Ambrea Mikolajczyk Rayshard Brooks' Former Employer Speaks to Amanda Cooper WVEEFM: On-Demand
Charles Steele, Jr, CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). speaks to Amanda Cooper WVEEFM: On-Demand
GA NAACP President James Woodall on Mayor Bottoms and the APD WVEEFM: On-Demand
Atlanta Protestors Demand Change By Any Means Necessary WVEEFM: On-Demand
Warnock Wants Primary Election Investigated WVEEFM: On-Demand
Decatur Baseball Coach Robby Gilbert WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes