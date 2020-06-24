Ahmaud Arbery Accused Killers Indicted

Three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery have been indicted.

According to prosecutor Joyette Holmes, A Glynn County grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan on charges that include malice murder and felony murder.

They are accused of chasing after Arbery on a Sunday afternoon in February. They eventually caught up with him. Video of the confrontation shows Travis McMichael firing the gun that claimed the life of Arbery.

Holmes announced the 9-count indictment Wednesday.

The charges against the three also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Ahmaud Arbery Prosecutor says it's time to act

The 25 year old Arbery was out jogging when he was chased, shot, and killed. His accused killers said they thought Arbery was a suspected burglar.