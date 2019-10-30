Two Dead in DeKalb Plane Crash

Two people are dead following a plane crash in DeKalb County. It happened after 10:00 Wednesday morning. Fire Captain Deon Bentley said the two were onboard the Piper PA-28 that went down shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.

The plane crashed into a building at the Clairmont Hills Townhouses on Peachwood Circle. According to Bentley, there was no one inside the building at the time of the crash. Six units at the complex were declared uninhabitable due to fuel vapor and structural damage.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.