VP Pence Comes to Atlanta this Week

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Atlanta Friday. Pence will be in town to meet with Governor Brian Kemp about Georgia’s efforts at reopening in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pence is also expected to meet restauranteurs at the Waffle House headquarters in Norcross, a surburb of Atlanta.

In response to Pence’s announcement about Friday’s visit, the Democratic Party of Georgia released a statement.

DPG Chairwoman State Senator Nikema Williams of Atlanta said, “Mike Pence and the rest of the Trump administration are guilty of making this crisis worse for millions of Americans by downplaying the coronavirus threat and allowing it to spread unchecked.”

Pence faced scrutiny last month when, during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, he did not wear a mask though federal health officials had advised everyone to do so. The Vice President was quoted as saying that he was tested regularly for the disease and that the CDC said that masks only prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Williams also said statement “Now, he’s coming to Georgia, home of the Center for Disease Control, after having ignored public health experts and endangered American lives. Georgians won’t be fooled by Mike Pence, Donald Trump, or this administration’s broken promises.”