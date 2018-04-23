Voter Registration Deadline Tomorrow

If you want a say in who becomes Georgia's next governor, you might want to check your voter status.

Tuesday, April 24, is the deadline to register to vote in the General Primary Election on May 22.

There are also a number of other races that will be on the ballot, including Lt. Governor, and for seats in the Georgia General Assembly.

The primary will determine who will be on the ballot for the November 6 General Election.

The last day for a person to register to vote for the November General Election and Runoff Election will be October 9, 2018.

Click here for more on this story.