Voter Registration Numbers Expected to Exceed 2016 Record

Election Day is in 33 days, and Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections Rick Barron says there's plenty to do ahead of November 6th.

You can find out your voter status by going to the Secretary of State's Online Portal.

The deadline to be registered to vote in the November election is Tuesday, October 9th.

Barron expects registration to top 2016, a presidential year, which had record numbers. He says, "part of that is because the Department of Driver Services processes an application for every change made for every person that goes into their offices. We're still receiving a lot of applications."

Georgia is electing a Governor, Lt. Governor, with a number of other statewide and local seats also being decided.

Early voting starts October 15 and goes through November 2. You can also request a ballot by mail through November 2nd, which Barron says is best to do sooner rather than later.

When early voting gets underway, Barron says there will be 20 sites, which will also become permanent locations. The first two weeks of early voting, the locations will be open from 830am-7pm Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 on Sundays. The third week, they'll be open from 7am to 7pm.

Listen below as Rick Barron details items that will be on the ballot.