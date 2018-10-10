NAACP: It's Proof that Black and Brown Voters Should Not Be Ignored

The all-time voter registration record has been shattered in Georgia. According to the Secretary of State's office there are now more than 6,915,000 voters on the rolls. And though Brian Kemp, the Secretary of State, has purged roughly 700,000 names from the voter rolls, the new eligible voter total is still more than the 6,658,861 on Election Day in 2016.

The message, according to Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose, is that "black and brown voters should not be ignored, they should not be taken for granted." The Civil Rights group has been working with a number of organizations throughout the state to register voters.

Democrat Stacey Abrams would be the first African American female Governor of any state if she defeats Kemp in November. Along with being Georgia Secretary of State, he is also the Republican nominee for Governor.

Tuesday, October 9, was the deadline for the November 6 election. Voting is already underway via absentee by mail. Early in-person voting starts Monday, October 15 and ends on Friday, November 2.

According to Rose, next is to make sure people get out to vote. "All of us want our due share of the political pie. Less than 2% of state contracts are given to black and brown businesses. It should be better. 98% should not be given to black businesses."

Rose would like to get at least a 75% voter turnout among black and brown voters. He says that "every black and brown constituency will be involved in voter turnout."