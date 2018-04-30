Waffle House Supports Employee Actions

It's been a week since 25 year old Chikesia Clemons entered into an exchange of words with an employee of a Saraland, Alabama, Waffle House restaurant that resulted in her being arrested. The exchange was apparently over Clemons and a friend wanting to know why they were being charged $0.50 cents for plastic utensils. It resulted in the police being called and with Clemons, seen in a viral video, being wrestled to the floor, breasts exposed, and an officer threatening to break her arm.

Activists staged a silent protest yesterday at a Waffle House in the City of Brookhaven, a suburb of Atlanta, and took their demands a few miles away to the company headquarters in Norcross, GA, this morning. They are calling for a nationwide boycott of Waffle House, to begin on May 4th.

The restaurant's corporate headquarters is standing by its employee's action of calling police.

