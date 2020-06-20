Rayshard Brooks Death: Wendy’s Fire Suspect Identified

Natalie White is identified by Atlanta Fire Investigators as a suspect wanted for burning down the fast-food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.

An arrest warrant has been issued by Atlanta Fire Investigators for Ms. Natalie White. She has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th. Call 404-577-TIPS or 1-800-282-5804 with any info. pic.twitter.com/Xu6W2hgOi6 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 20, 2020

The fire at the Wendy’s on University Avenue in southwest Atlanta happened the day after the shooting. Brooks was shot while being arrested for falling asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru lane.

Brooks was shot on June 12. The fire, on June 13, gutted the building.