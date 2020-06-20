Rayshard Brooks Death: Wendy’s Fire Suspect Identified

Arrest warrant issued

June 20, 2020
Maria Boynton
Atlanta fire officials identity an arson suspect

(Photo Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue)

Natalie White is identified by Atlanta Fire Investigators as a suspect wanted for burning down the fast-food restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.

The fire at the Wendy’s on University Avenue in southwest Atlanta happened the day after the shooting. Brooks was shot while being arrested for falling asleep behind the wheel in the drive-thru lane.

Brooks was shot on June 12. The fire, on June 13, gutted the building.

 

