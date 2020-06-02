Warrants Issued for 6 APD Officers

Warrants have been issued for a half dozen Atlanta police officers accused of using excessive force against two college students. Two of the officers, Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter, were fired after the Saturday night incident. They, along with E. Armond Jones, Willie Sauls, Lonnie Hood, and F. Ronald Claud, are accused of various offenses relating to the arrest of the students.

(Photo Credit: APD)

Twenty-two year old Messiah Young says his arm was fractured and he needed 20 stitches after the confrontation Saturday night.

Young’s 20 year old girlfriend Taniyah Pilgrim was with him when, as seen in police body camera video, they were tased and forcibly pulled from their vehicle.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Young and Pilgrim had been stopped for violating a 9pm curfew.

All charges were dropped against the students.