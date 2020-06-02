Warrants Issued for 6 APD Officers

Charged in violent tasing of college students

June 2, 2020
Maria Boynton
APD officers (l-r) Gardner, Sauls, Hood are among 6 charged with various offenses in the arrest of 2 college students during protests in Atlanta.

(Photo Credit: APD)

Categories: 
Civil Rights
Crime
Local
National

Warrants have been issued for a half dozen Atlanta police officers accused of using excessive force against two college students. Two of the officers, Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter, were fired after the Saturday night incident. They, along with E. Armond Jones, Willie Sauls, Lonnie Hood, and F. Ronald Claud, are accused of various offenses relating to the arrest of the students.

APD officers (l-r) Claud, Streeter, and Jones are among 6 charged with various offenses in the arrest of 2 college students during protests in Atlanta.
(Photo Credit: APD)

Twenty-two year old Messiah Young says his arm was fractured and he needed 20 stitches after the confrontation Saturday night.

Young’s 20 year old girlfriend Taniyah Pilgrim was with him when, as seen in police body camera video, they were tased and forcibly pulled from their vehicle.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, Young and Pilgrim had been stopped for violating a 9pm curfew.

All charges were dropped against the students.

 

Tags: 
Protests
George Floyd
Atlanta
officers charged

Recent Podcast Audio

Congressman Hank Johnson says he is frightened by Pres. Trump's threat of military action against protesters
Rep. Johnson: November Can Not Come Quick Enough WVEEFM: On-Demand
Rev. Jesse Jackson Speaks with Amanda Cooper about Joe Biden, the Election, and Biden Inherited the Democratic Nomination. WVEEFM: On-Demand
Emmett Till Cousin says Arbery Lynching was Shameful and Despicable WVEEFM: On-Demand
Till Family: We Want Justice By Any Means Necessary WVEEFM: On-Demand
GDOL’s Butler: No Unemployment Check Yet? WVEEFM: On-Demand
Crump says Blacks Must Focus on their Power WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes