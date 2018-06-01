Woman Loses Arm In Wreck With Atlanta Police

The community will come together on Thursday, June 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., to help a woman who lost an arm in an accident with an Atlanta Police cruiser.

Lisa Williams says she was driving in the West End on February 21, when the APD vehicle ran a red light and T-boned her car.

The fundraiser will be held at the Shrine of the Black Madonna, located at 946 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, in Atlanta.

A gofundme page has also been set up.

Williams' attorney, Harold Spence, says they have been in contact with the City of Atlanta, but have received no assurances that Williams will be granted the requested $500,000.00. If they don't receive positive news soon, Spence says, they will file a lawsuit.

