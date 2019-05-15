Friday: Citywide Career Expo Aimed at "Helping People Pursue their Passion"

Less than a month ago, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church was welcoming first time offenders home for Easter. It was part of the church's bailout program, in-which $120,000 was raised. New Birth is now holding a citywide career expo to help the community, including those out of jail, find work. This Friday, the church, in the DeKalb County city of Stonecrest, is joining with WorkSource DeKalb in hosting about 80 employers offering positions.

According to New Birth Pastor Jamal Bryant, "when we hear about crime, the real reality is it's an issue of poverty." Bryant says that so many people in the community "just want a job opportunity and they're frustrated because they can't find anything." He says they're excited about the partnership with WorkSource DeKalb. "We're calling it, not jobs but careers, so that it's related to their passion."

WorkSource DeKalb Director Theresa Austin-Gibbons says the agency is 100 percent federally funded, and the goal is to "insure that we have them employed in careers that are sustainable and with a livable wage."

The career fair will be held in the NBMBC Multi-Purpose Center at 6400 Woodrow Road. For more information, log on to NewBirth.org .