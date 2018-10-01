Calling all Atlantans Who Are Helping K-12 Students Reach Their Full Potential!

Golden Grants is a program* funded by Greater Atlanta McDonald’s Owner/Operators to fund activities and programs that reach students K-12.Twelve (12) grants totaling $40,000 will be awarded based on need, creativity, innovation, and hands-on application of projects. Deadline to apply is November 2nd, 2018. Log on to GoldenGrantsATL.com for more information.

*Entercom Communications has no affiliation with this program.