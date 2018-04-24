Meek Mill Is Finally Out Of Prison

Meek Mill has been in jail for almost 6 months due to a violation of his parole terms but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has finally granted bail. In a number of tweets, Meek expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received as well as promising to bring to light to the hardships of the system for those without the means to fight against it.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018