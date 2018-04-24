@PICTUREGROUP

Meek Mill Is Finally Out Of Prison

April 24, 2018
Urban

Meek Mill has been in jail for almost 6 months due to a violation of his parole terms but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has finally granted bail. In a number of tweets, Meek expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received as well as promising to bring to light to the hardships of the system for those without the means to fight against it.

Meek Mill
Philly
atlanta
Music News
Supreme Court
District Attorney
Law
