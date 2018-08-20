2 Chainz Finally Has 1 Wedding After 2 Proposals

After two very public proposals, 2 Chainz has finally made it to the altar.

We’ll forgive you if you thought that the rapper was already married. He’s been with Kesha Ward for over a decade, they have three children together, and he proposed in 2013 at the BET Awards.

Many assumed that they got married shortly after that, and just kept it on the low – like The Carters before they got confessional. Apparently, they just never got around to the wedding part of the engagement. A source tells People magazine, “he always refers to Kesha as his wife, but they’ve never actually tied the knot!”

So 2 Chainz reupped his engagement in May during the Met Gala. 2 Engagementz.

This weekend the couple made it official with an extravagant wedding and a guest list filled with the finest MCs. It took place at the Gianni Versace Mansion and cost three-hundred-thousand dollars according to TMZ. That’s a big enough budget to accommodate having a white tiger on-site. Really.

Lil Wayne and Kanye West were both a part of festivities, and dressed for the party.

In the end, it was happily ever after for 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward. 2 Have, 2 Hold, 4 Ever.

