2019 Oscars: 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'A Star Is Born', and All the Nominees

There's no host for the 91st Annual Academy Awards, but there are plenty of nominees. With 24 categories announced Tuesday morning, the world is watching to see who takes home an Oscar and becomes a part of movie history.

The Best Picture race offers a diverse cross-section of box office hits and award season darlings. Some like Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born hold the distinction of being both. Those three films are up for the night's biggest award, along with BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, and Vice.

Golden Globes winner Rami Malek is once again nominated for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, as is Glenn Close for her role in The Wife. Director Alfonso Cuaron is nominated for Roma, and both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga scored acting nominations for their work in A Star Is Born.

After all of the drama surrounding a host for the awards, the night will go without one for the first time in 30 years when the awards air on Sunday February 24th.

You can find the full list of nominees for the 91st Annual Academy Awards below.

Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best Actor

Christian Bale (Vice)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams (Vice)

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth E. Carter)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

Best Original Score

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson)

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Production Design

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart)

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Cinematography

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Vice (Adam McKay)

Best Original Song

"All the Stars" (Black Panther, written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith)

Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"I'll Fight" (RBG, written by Diane Warren)

Performed by Jennifer Hudson

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns, written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

Performed by Emily Blunt

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)

Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, written by Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch)

Performed by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson