Anderson .Paak Teams With Kendrick Lamar On "Tints"

The latest offering from Anderson .Paak is a fresh slice of funk featuring Kendrick Lamar.

On "Tints" the pair slide over a breezy, strutting beat the flutters and shimmers as the two trade bars. The two last linked up on the Black Panther soundtrack.

"Tints" will be featured on .Paak's upcoming album Oxnard, which is expected later this year. It will be the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Malibu.

Related: Watch The Big Return Of Cardi B