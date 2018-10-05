Anderson .Paak Teams With Kendrick Lamar On "Tints"

A fresh listen from the upcoming 'Oxnard'

October 5, 2018
Michael Cerio
Anderson .Paak And Kendrick Lamar

© Dan MacMedan - USA TODAY NETWORK | © Robert Deutsch - USA TODAY Sports

The latest offering from Anderson .Paak is a fresh slice of funk featuring Kendrick Lamar

On "Tints" the pair slide over a breezy, strutting beat the flutters and shimmers as the two trade bars. The two last linked up on the Black Panther soundtrack.

"Tints" will be featured on .Paak's upcoming album Oxnard, which is expected later this year. It will be the follow-up to 2016's acclaimed Malibu.

