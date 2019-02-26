Cardi B Shares a Family Photo and Details on the "Please Me" Video

A clip for her Bruno Mars collaboration is coming very soon

February 26, 2019
Michael Cerio

Cardi B is already an Instagram legend, but we rarely get to see the full family together.

Monday the "Money" singer posted a shot of her and husband Offset with baby Kulture, relaxing on the couch in Punta Cana. The picture comes days after the release of Offset's long-awaited solo debut FATHER OF 4, and a video posted from Cardi of Kulture dancing along to one of the tracks.

View this post on Instagram

PUNTA CANA ❤️ @offsetyrn KK 3 month old

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

It's not the only reveal from Cardi this week, as she has also announced details for her upcoming "Please Me" video with Bruno Mars. The clip for the throwback R&B jam will be released on Friday, as Cardi notes in the Horchata-themed photo posted Monday night.

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE ME MUSIC VIDEO WILL BE OUT FRIDAY !!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

It has been a month long celebration for the Invasion Of Privacy singer, who took home Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, and had one of the best performances of the night. Her "Please Me" duet with Bruno Mars is currently one of the five biggest songs in the country.

Tags: 
Hip hop
R&B
Cardi B
Offset
Kulture
Please Me
Bruno Mars

