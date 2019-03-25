Coming Soon to 'Law & Order: SVU'... Snoop Dogg

Can a TV even handle Snoop Dogg and Ice-T at the same time?

As we speak the two are filming together for an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, already packing a lifetime of swagger into a single shot with a photo shared on Monday. The OGs and Hip Hop legends are joining forces for an episode titled "Diss."

Exclusive SVU News: Guest Staring on an upcoming SVU episode. @SnoopDogg Filming right now.. Episode title is ‘Diss’ #SVU20 pic.twitter.com/SXghK7gnqb — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 25, 2019

Both Snoop and Ice-T recieved stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2018. The two previously starred together in Urban Menace and The Wrecking Crew, both films that were likely not considered when deciding to award them both stars.

Snoop will also return next month for another season of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party with Martha Stewart. Season three will debut on April 3rd on VH1, and the two got in the mood with some Titanic inspiration in the preview below. There really is nothing Snoop can't do.