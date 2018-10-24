Did You Win Mega Millions?

Someone is waking up in South Carolina very happy this morning.

The record Mega Millions jackpot of 1.537 billion dollars went to one winning ticket according to lottery officials, and it was sold in South Carolina. According to CBS News, they have yet to announce the location in which the ticket was sold or even the town as they work to get "security procedures" in place.

The winning numbers are: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5

If you are not the big winner, don't discard those tickets just yet. Overall there was over 15,000 winners during this drawing. However, tickets had to match all five white balls as well as the yellow Mega Ball to win the top prize.

BREAKING: One ticket in South Carolina has won the #MegaMillions jackpot of $1.6 billion. https://t.co/OVMqSMKTiO pic.twitter.com/kttsSxDBv6 — Mega Millions (@MegaMillionsUS) October 24, 2018

The winner will have up to 180 days to claim their prize, and the cash option is worth 913-million-dollars before tax.

Mega Millions tickets are in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The previous record Mega Millions jackpot was 656-million-dollars, which was split between winners in three states. The next drawing will be held on Friday night for a much more manageable jackpot of 40-million-dollars.

