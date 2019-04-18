French Montana Connects the Coasts With Blueface and Lil Tjay on "Slide"

NCIS: New Orleans had a little more bounce this week, as French Montana showed up to debut his new single "Slide" and perform his now-platinum collaboration with Drake, "No Stylist."

It's a big rollout for "Slide", which finds the "Unforgettable" artist uniting the coasts, featuring 17-year-old New York rapper Lil TJay and "Thotiana" MC Blueface from Los Angeles. Together they blend bars and styles over a rattling bassline.

Related: Beyday! Beyonce Drops a Surprise Live Album to Go With Her 'Homecoming' Netflix Special

The video is big and bold, with oversized skulls and bright colors swirling around the three. As smoke fills the screen, the trio and their dancers show off their challenge-ready moves. Briefly the beat switches with some g-funk style, as the lowriders bounce in the background.

"Slide" will likely be a part of Montana's upcoming album due out soon.