Future Shows off the Wrist in the New Cinematic "Crushed Up" Video

Future is so iced out in the new "Crushed Up" video, that it's snowing inside.

The Atlanta rapper is back with his first song and video of 2019, a clip packed with imagery, dancers, and winter weather in the halls of a mansion. In a video that starts with an ominous voice bleeding through from the television, a young child sees flashes of light, before being transported into the snowglobe world of Future. The snow falls and the ice gathers as the MC raps about his watch and his fortunes over a beat produced by Wheezy.

Future last teamed with Wheezy for several tracks on last year's collaborative album with Juice WRLD, WRLD ON DRUGS. The album released in October, capped off a predictably busy 2018 for the "Mask Off" rapper. He also released Beast Mode 2 with producer Zaytoven and curated the soundtrack for Superfly.

Could "Crushed Up" be the first listen from a solo album? Probably. The MC teased an upcoming album in November, saying it would be his "greatest" of all time. Future last released his own solo albums in 2017, when he went number one back-to-back in the same month with Future and Hndrxx.