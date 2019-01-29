GRAMMY Awards: 5 Unforgettable Moments

The few of our favorites from Aretha to Kendrick

January 29, 2019
Beyoncé x Jay Z

Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

You never know what will happen on music's biggest night.

With the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards fast approaching, we took a break from arguing over who should win Album Of The Year, to talk about some of our favorite moments in GRAMMY history. From big winners to perfect performances, unbelievable collaborations to outstanding outfits, these are just 5 of our favorite unforgettable GRAMMY moments.

1998: Aretha Franklin Gets Respect For Last Minute Relief

Who could possibly fill in for an ailing Pavarotti? Only the Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin. She was a late edition and amazed as always.

2016: Kendrick Lamar performing “The Blacker the Berry” and “Alright”

Shackled in chains and projecting the outline of Africa across the stage, Kendrick Lamar did a lot more than perform songs from his multi-nominated album in 2016, he made a statement and moved the culture. 

2012: A Touching Tribute To Whitney Houston After Her Shocking Death

Just one day after the tragic loss of Whitney Houston, the GRAMMYs had to scramble to put together a proper tribute for one of the brightest lights in music. Luckily, Jennifer Hudson was there for the emotional moment.

2000: Jennifer Lopez And The Dress

There hasn't been a better dress since. Don't @ us.

Jennifer Lopez in 2000
Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

2014: Beyoncé And Jay-Z Show Off Their Love And Start A Conversation with "Drunk in Love"​

"You know you that b**** when you cause all this conversation" as they say. The steamy example of a husband and wife loving each other was too much for some to handle, and became a new talking point after the two stopped the world with their performance of "Drunk In Love" to open the show. Happy things worked out for these two crazy kids.

Jay x Bey
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer

Get ready for more can't miss moments when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

