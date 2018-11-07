Gucci Mane Reveals 21 Savage, Quavo, And More Featured On Upcoming 'Evil Genius' Album

Gucci Mane is lining them up for his upcoming Evil Genius album.

The Atlanta rapper and trap forefather has announced that his 13th studio album will drop on December 7th, and has shared the tracklist filled with collaborations. Quavo is set to come through twice on the effort, with NBA Youngboy, 21 Savage, and Kevin Gates all getting a guest spot as well.

Related: Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, And Kodak Black Share "Wake Up In The Sky" Video

The 17 track outing also features Mane's song featuring Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, "Wake Up In The Sky", which got a luxurious sparkling video treatment last week. You can read the full tracklist below.

1. Off The Boat

2. By Myself

3. Bipolar (featuring Quavo)

4. Cold Shoulder (featuring NBA YoungBoy)

5. Not Goin (featuring Kevin Gates)

6. On God

7. Outta Proportion

8. Just Like It (featuring 21 Savage)

9. Wake Up In The Sky (featuring Bruno Mars & Kodak Black)

10. Solitaire (featuring Glacier Boyz)

11. Lord

12. This The Night

13. Mad Russian (featuring Lil Skies)

14. Money Callin

15. Hard Feelings

16. Dead Broke

17. Lost Y'all Mind (featuring Quavo)