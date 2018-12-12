"I Never Wrote A Song In Prison": Meek Mill Talks Justice Reform And 'Championships' On 'The Daily Show'

Meek Mill continues to make the rounds, booked on talk shows to promote his number one album Championships, but in actuality being asked to be the face of criminal justice reform. It's a role he has willingly embraced, and he has done his best to share his story as a statement of the issues at hand, but it feels like it wasn't until Tuesday night's appearance on The Daily Show that he has been given the space to truly offer some real discussion about problems and solutions.

"I wake up every day fearing going back to jail" Meek told Trevor Noah. "I'm on bail."

"Probation and parole should have standards to it" he explained. "If I decided to cross the bring to go to New Jersey without calling my probation officer, with forgetting, I could actually go to prison. If I got pulled over or got a traffic ticket, police contact is a violation. If I come in contact with the police and the judge decides that she don't like the contact that I came in with police, it doesn't have to involve a crime, you could be innocent. I got sentenced to two to four years for popping a wheelie."

"I didn't even get a traffic ticket for popping a wheelie. I still was sent to jail for that."

Noah digs in on the issues of the system, and asks the MC about the repercussions of his violations, about the influence it had over Championships, and about his willingness to speak out for the voiceless. "I'm delivering my message to the world, so we can start on a path of change."

Meek Mill has spent the past two weeks on talk shows, talking about his experiences, but it's Trevor Noah who jumps into how they relate back to his album. Championships is something that has clearly resonated with America given that it's the top album in the country, and that is partly because of the skills and songs, but also because of the sincerity and honesty in which Meek Mill has approached it with. "I never wrote a song in prison, I was so depressed and stressed out" says Mill. "I grew up in a ruthless environment. Some people grew up in love, some people grew up in hate, I grew up in like the hate-survival area, where we've seen a lot of bad."

"I just want to deliver my message in a way where all America can view and see what we go through, coming from where I come from. I think I'm a good representative because I changed my life around, even growing up in hate and survival mode."

Championships is available everywhere.