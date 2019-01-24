It Snows Inside as Future Performs "Crushed Up" on 'Ellen'

Future brought the floss and the flakes to daytime TV on Thursday, performing "Crushed Up" inside the snowy studio of Ellen.

The song is the lead single from the MC's album Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD, which shows the Atlanta rapper making some sonic leaps over a diverse batch of beats. The album is on course to be the number one album in the country, and has been declared by Future as his "greatest album of all time.”

With live keys and drums, Future swaggers across the stage dressed in all white, as ballerinas dance behind him and the snow falls. He's so iced up that it's snowing inside, and The WIZRD continues his magic.

Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD is now available everywhere.