J. Cole Helping Those Affected By Hurricane Florence

The Dreamville Foundation is ready for action

September 21, 2018
Michael Cerio
J. Cole

© Press Association

North Carolina's own J. Cole is mobilizing for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The MC and his nonprofit The Dreamville Foundation is setting up hot food stations, temporary housing, and stocking food pantries in the wake of Hurricane Florence. The foundation will also support other nonprofits working to restore his hometown of Fayetteville. According to their site, "The Dreamville Foundation mission is to inspire, empower, and encourage the urban youth."

With over thirty inches of rainfall and about ninety-thousand without power, the people of North Carolina need our help. You can find more info about The Dreamville Foundation and their mission here

The first ever Dreamville Festival featuring Big Sean, SZA, and Young Thug was scheduled for last weekend, but was postpone due to Hurricane Florence. J. Cole continues his tour across the United States into October. You can find the full list of dates here.

For details on how to reach FEMA, The Red Cross, and other organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Florence, check out here.

 

Related: WATCH: J. Cole Returns With “Album Of The Year (Freestyle)”

Tags: 
J Cole
Dreamville
Hurricane Florence

Recent Podcast Audio
Wyomia Tyus Talks about her Legacy and the book "Tigerbelle: The Wyomia Tyus Story"  WVEEFM: On-Demand
Stacey Abrams talks Criminal Justice Reform with Maria Boynton WVEEFM: On-Demand
Mayor Bottoms On Gulch Redevelopment With Maria Boynton WVEEFM: On-Demand
Garrett Townsend on Wet Water Driving Conditions WVEEFM: On-Demand
Shanti Das talks with Maria Boynton about Mental Health.MP3 WVEEFM: On-Demand
Mayor Bottoms on Blight, Public Safety, and more WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes