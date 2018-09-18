Kanye Is Coming: A ‘Yeezus’ Sequel And An Album With Chance The Rapper Are On The Way

Bro, it was a busy Mond-ye.

A burst of Kanye West news came crashing down on social media to start the week, as the flurry of creative output continues for the artist.

On Instagram Monday, West released an image and a release date for Yandhi. The album in imagery and name appears to be a sequel of sorts to 2013’s Yeezus. It is scheduled to be released on September 29th.

It remains to be seen if the album will be sonically similar to Yeezus, which brought punk production and a new aesthetic to West’s catalog. Chances are no. As West continues to spread inspiration and love on Twitter, he’s clearly moving towards Gandhi in his mind.

Saturday the 29th will be a busy one for West, who is also booked to kick off the 44th season of Saturday Night Live with host Adam Driver. Kanye last performed on the show in 2016.

But wait, there’s still more Kanye.

In May, West began his seven series, producing five different seven-track albums over the beginning of the summer. Albums from Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, and Nas were released along with West’s ye album and his Kids See Ghosts album with Kid Cudi. Along the way it was rumored that a collaboration with Chance The Rapper could eventually get the Kanye-treatment, a rumor that came to be fully realized on Monday with a video posted by Chance.

Confirmed at an event in Chicago, Good Ass Job has a long history in the Kanye universe. Once thought to be the title of West’s fourth studio album, the title was embraced by Chance and now looks to finally be coming to fruition.

That’s two albums, SNL, and shoes, and clothes, and all the Kanye you can handle this fall. Lace up your Yeezys, it’s going to be a busy few weeks.