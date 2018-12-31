Looking Back With The 2018 Rap Up

Mad Skillz has bars about the past 12 months

December 31, 2018
Michael Cerio
Party

ID 83284584 © Tomas Simkus | Dreamstime.com

A lot can happen in a year, and a lot did. From Black Panther to Kanye to Cardi B and beyond, 2018 managed to fit a lifetime of milestones, memories, and WTF moments into just 12 months. 

Who better to help us remember the year that was than Mad Skillz. The MC is back with his year-end Rap Up, touching on everything from Tide Pods to Tha Carter V in his rhyme in review. The GRAMMY nominated writer pens a flow that may amaze you, as this long and winding year comes to a close.

 

 

Hip hop
Mad Skillz
Rap Up

