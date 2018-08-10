Ludacris Has A History Of Buying Groceries For Strangers

The “Rollout” rapper is quietly helping people in Whole Foods and beyond

August 10, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ludacris

What’s your fantasy? Is it having Ludacris pick up the tab while grocery shopping? Because that happened, a few times according to The New York Times.

It all started with a Facebook post last week in which Therra Gwyn Jaramillo claimed the rapper and actor picked up the bill for her at a Whole Foods.

Was this a random act of kindness from Luda? Not according The Times, which did some digging and found several people who have had similar encounters with the “Area Codes” artist.

And it’s not just Whole Foods according to the article:

“All in all, we found well over 100 posts of Ludacris going to grocery stores, about once a month, going back years and years. Whole Foods was a frequent destination, though he had also been seen at Sprouts Fresh Market, Publix and Costco.”

Luda’s longtime manager claims that purchasing groceries for himself and others is not uncommon. “Luda does these things all the time. But he doesn’t want to do interviews to highlight it” claims Chaka Zulu. “It’s just his heart.”

You can read the full report on the shopping stylings of Ludacris here.

