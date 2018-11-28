Meek Mill Talks Ping Pong And Prison Reform On 'Ellen'

The "Dreams and Nightmares" MC tells his story

November 28, 2018
Michael Cerio
Meek Mill

Monica Schipper / Stringer

"I wanted to pay the people back that actually came out and supported me" Meek Mill told Ellen on her show Wednesday. "Really just make what's right, right. A lot of these things don't make sense, and everybody know they don't make sense, but nobody focuses on changing them."

The pair talked about their ping pong match before the segment, and detailed his history in the criminal justice system. Mill has become a voice for criminal justice reform since his release from prison.

Meek also detailed his habit of watching Ellen while in jail, and told her about the moment he learned he would be released. "I'm watching the news and, 'Meek Mill is up for bail', I dropped my food, jumped up in the air, and you know I was leaving ten minutes later" he explained.

Related: Watch Swae Lee And Young Thug Step In The Ring With Mike Will Made-It On 'The Tonight Show'

Meek's CHAMPIONSHIPS album is due out on Friday, and his tour will begin in February. You can find all of the dates here.

Tags: 
Meek Mill
Ellen

Recent Podcast Audio
NCNW Executive Director Janice Mathis talks about Stacey Abrams' Campaign for Governor WVEEFM: On-Demand
UAT_FREQ-882_How-One-Came-As-Was-Foretold-to-the-City-Of-Never WVEEFM: On-Demand
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho (l) and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen (r)
Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta. Executive Director Stephanie Cho and Litigation Director Phi Nguyen WVEEFM: On-Demand
City Councilman Dickens on Gulch redevelopment. "A lot is at stake right now." WVEEFM: On-Demand
DNC Chair Tom Perez calls it "the most important election of our lifetime." WVEEFM: On-Demand
Beaten, Bruised, and Stabbed. Survivors open up about their abuse. WVEEFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes