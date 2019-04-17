Offset and Cardi B Trade Laments and Lapdances in New "Clout" Video

Relationships are stronger with shared interests and activities.

From the looks of things Offset and Cardi B are solid. The Hip Hop power couple seem to have put all the drama behind them, and are back with a stunning and sexual visual for the track "Clout." From Offset's solo album FATHER OF 4, the twinkling piano serves as an ominous canvas for the pair to call out those who have thrown shots at their marriage in an attempt to gain for themselves.

In the clip, Offset fires bars inside a hall of mirrors and takes a chainsaw to a cake before Cardi arrives. In alternating black and yellow ensembles, the Invasion Of Privacy GRAMMY winner performs a lapdance and rips through her own verse. "I should run a whole blog at this rate, they using my name for clickbait" raps Cardi.

FATHER OF 4 is now available everywhere.