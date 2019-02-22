Offset Raises the Bar on Revealing Debut 'FATHER OF 4'

Migos has become Marvel.

The superheroes of Culture conquered foes with ease when they assembled, but their solo spots have shown new sides to their personalities and have likely raised the stakes for their next collective outing. They are the Avengers with better watches.

After two number one albums and two years of platinum domination and influence across Hip Hop, the trio decided to go off on their own missions. It's an idea that rattled the nerves of fans initially, worried about the future of the "Bad and Boujee" hitmakers, but ultimately it has been an enjoyable deeper dive into these artists.

The first entry into the MCU, Migos Culture Universe, was QUAVO HUNCHO released in October by Quavo. It shared a lot of the DNA of a Migos album but allowed the rapper to spread his legs and narrow his focus. It was followed by The Last Rocket from Takeoff, a surprising solo effort that helped distill the talents of the rapper. Without the weight of a group, Takeoff gained notice for his agile ability and boasting bars. A quick, compact showcase for the most underestimated of the group.

It leads us to today, as Offset has finally released his solo debut FATHER OF 4. After months of delays likely stemming from personal matters within his marriage to Cardi B, FATHER OF 4 ends up being more personal than anyone expected. The rapper deals with coming up through the game, but more vividly discusses staying there for the sake of his family. With surprising bars about his children, Offset discusses his first born and the struggles he has faced. "I was 17 years old when I had you, trying find my soul when I had you, I was oh so broke when I had you, locked up down the road when I had you."

Here and throughout the album Offset speaks about his four children, and you can hear how important fatherhood has become to him. He also paints scenes from his youth on FATHER OF 4, and digs into his relationship with Cardi B. On "Don't Lose Me" he praises the Invasion Of Privacy star, mixing luxury rap with love as he details her place in his life. He even samples the apology video from their public breakup last year. The bragging about cars and diamonds is a thread throughout the album, but there are actual touching and revealing moments bookended and scattered across his debut.

In for the assist on FATHER OF 4 is Metro Boomin, who handles all of the production here and dazzles with a strong display of trap beats and sweeping, cinematic undercurrents. Flutes, strings, and keys make the album engaging, and more of a complete listen than the other solo outings from Migos members so far. It's also packed with features, including 21 Savage and Travis Scott on "Legacy", big flexing from Cardi B, another stellar spot from J. Cole, and an emotional moment courtesy of CeeLo Green.

Offset might not have been the first Avenger out of the gate, but FATHER OF 4 is certainly the strongest of these solo adventures. With Culture III coming later this year, we can't wait for what their new powers look like together. FATHER OF 4 is now available everywhere.