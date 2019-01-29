R&B Legend James Ingram Dies at Age 66

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winner and a two-time Academy Award nominee James Ingram has passed away at the age of 66. The singer known for R&B classics "I Don't Have the Heart" and his 1982 duet with Patti Austin "Baby, Come to Me", suffered from brain cancer and had been battling for several months.

Ingram was nominated for a total of 14 GRAMMY Awards, and had been nominated twice for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. He also wrote several songs with Quincy Jones, including the Michael Jackson hit "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)."

Producer and Actress Debbie Allen announced the passing of her friend on Twitter earlier today, writing "I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir."

"He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name."