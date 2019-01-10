SCREENSHOTS: 'Little' Looks Hilarious, and Came From the Amazing Mind of 14-Year-Old Marsai Martin

Flipping the script, Regina Hall is 30 going on 13 in the upcoming film Little.

The comedy stars Issa Rae and This Is Us star Justin Hartley, but was born out of the mind of its youngest star Marsai Martin.

"When the world tells you your dream is too big...you search for the folks that can see your vision" Martin said in a tweet posted Wednesday. "God is good!"

The 14-year-old actress is the Executive Producer of the film, and is credited with coming up with the concept for the film. She also stars as the inspirational and hilarious center of the film, as a powerful and ruthless boss is transformed in a young teenager after being hit with a spell from an offended kid. Regina Hall is a lot to handle as an adult named Jordan Sanders, so when Marsai Martin takes over as Young Jordan there's an attitude adjustment in order and a very funny trip back to school.

Martin is known for her role in Black-ish, but also starred in An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win for her first feature film credit last year.

Little is in theaters on April 12th.