Travis Scott Is Giving Away $100K To Fans On Twitter

Travis Scott is out here getting in on God’s Plan.

Drake gave away a million in Miami, but on Tuesday Travis Scott started shelling out $100K on Twitter.

SO I KNOW ITS HARD FOR THE KIDS

SO I DECIDED TO UNLOAD MY BANK ACCOUNT ON U GUYS. IM BUSTING DOWN $100,000 AND GIVING AWAY TO ANY FANS THAT CAN TWEET ME THERE CASH TAG WITH LYRICS FROM ASTRO. GANG !! pic.twitter.com/7o3KlxnTm2 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

The ASTROWORLD rapper just landed in the number one spot on the album charts, and celebrated by giving money away via the Cash App.

Check ur account just dropped a lite 50 for ya https://t.co/n1ok11UMQz — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 14, 2018

if travis sends me anything with a comma i’m quitting target on sight and applying for the space force #ASTROWORLD — $jpanunzi (@jacob_panunzi) August 15, 2018

It sounds like there is still time to get in on the action. Scott tweeted last night that he still had “75K left”. Get your lyrics ready and get involved.

OK I GOT 75K LEFT. SEND YOUR CASH TAG AND TWEET #ASTROWORLD TO BE NEXT!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 15, 2018

ASTROWORLD is the latest album from Travis Scott, featuring Drake, 21 Savage, Migos, The Weeknd, and more. Last week he released the first full video from the album for “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD”.

Related: Travis Scott's 'ASTROWORLD' Dethrones 'Scorpion,' Celebrates With A Classic Rolls Royce For Kylie