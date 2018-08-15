Travis Scott Is Giving Away $100K To Fans On Twitter

The ‘ASTROWORLD’ rapper is trading cash for lyrics

August 15, 2018
Michael Cerio
Travis Scott

Travis Scott is out here getting in on God’s Plan.

Drake gave away a million in Miami, but on Tuesday Travis Scott started shelling out $100K on Twitter.

The ASTROWORLD rapper just landed in the number one spot on the album charts, and celebrated by giving money away via the Cash App.

It sounds like there is still time to get in on the action. Scott tweeted last night that he still had “75K left”. Get your lyrics ready and get involved.

ASTROWORLD is the latest album from Travis Scott, featuring Drake, 21 Savage, Migos, The Weeknd, and more. Last week he released the first full video from the album for “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD”.

