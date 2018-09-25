Travis Scott Honors Mac Miller During Freestyle

As the Hip Hop community continues to mourn the passing of Mac Miller, the tributes continue from artists around the country.

This weekend Travis Scott became the latest to speak out about the Pittsburgh MC, discussing his love for Miller during a freestyle at his Las Vegas show this weekend. "Mac Miller I love you" Scott sang. "Always be my boy."

Travis Scott shows his respects to Mac Miller while performing in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/OT8zLzDSve — FTP FLAME (@FTPflame) September 23, 2018

Miller died on September 7th after a reported overdose.